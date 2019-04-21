Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Karl Myrick.

Karl E. Myrick, 57, of Cleona, died on Friday, April 12, 2019, at his home.

He was born on Saturday, April 29, 1961, to Harry E. Myrick Sr. and Esther P. Myrick nee Blimline, in Reading.

He enjoyed car races, fixing things and collecting Betty Boop items. He was very generous and always giving things away. He graduated from Dauphin County Technical School in 1979, studying electronics. Karl joined the Air Force after school, serving in Korea, Germany and

stateside, and retired honorably after 20 years. After

retirement, he attended HACC where he earned an

associate degree in computer technology.

Surviving are brother Harry E. "Ed" Myrick Jr.; sisters, Lori L., spouse of Mark Manley, Debra, spouse of Lawrence Gesler.

Memorial service will be at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, Annville on Tuesday, April 30, at 2:30 p.m., with full military honors following the service.



