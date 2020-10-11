1/1
Karl Pfeiffenberger
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Karl's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Karl F. Pfeiffenberger, Jr., 58, of Olyphant, PA died peacefully on Saturday at home surrounded by his family and his loving fiancee Lynn Haas. Born in Wilkes-Barre, PA, he grew up in Reading PA and resided in Jermyn most of his life. He is the son of Lorna Pfeiffenberger and the late Karl F., Sr. He was a 1980 graduate of Holy Name High School, Reading and Johnson College, Scranton. Karl was self-employed by Prime Building Services and Bluestone Real Estate Mmgt. Group, both in Mayfield. He formerly worked for the Scranton Chamber of Commerce. He is survived by five children: Joby, Karl the III, Kristen Hinds wife of Benjamin, Joshua and Keith, two brothers, Matt (wife Maureen), Mark (wife Valerie), four sisters: Lynne Johnston, Gail, Beth and Patrice, many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins. Mass will be held at Holy Cross Parish at St. Patrick’s Church, Olyphant by Msgr. Michael J. Delaney on Wednesday. Interment will be private and at the convenience of the family. A private viewing will be held for the immediate family. Mass attendance is limited due to COVID-19 restrictions and will be by invitation only. If you would like to attend the mass, please contact a family member. Masks are required and social distancing will be observed. Memorial contributions may be made to: The Lackawanna Blind Association, 228 Adams Avenue, Scranton, PA, 18503 or Holy Cross Parish, 200 Delaware Avenue, Olyphant, PA, 18447. To leave a condolence, please visit www.hudak-osheafuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Reading Eagle from Oct. 11 to Oct. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hudak-O'Shea Funeral Home, Inc.
115 Garfield Avenue
Olyphant, PA 18447
(570) 383-9033
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Hudak-O'Shea Funeral Home, Inc.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved