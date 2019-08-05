|
Karl Eric Svendsen, 54, of Shillington, passed away on July 26, 2019.
Born in New London, Conn., he was the son of Karl Svendsen, husband of Ingrid; and Priscilla Mekosh, wife of Joseph. Karl was a 1982 graduate of Governor Mifflin High School. He went on to serve in the U.S. Navy, proudly
serving his country during peacetime. Karl was employed as a machine operator for East Penn Manufacturing at the Deka Battery manufacturing complex.
In addition to his parents, he is survived by his daughter, Jessica Svendsen, fiancé of Kyle Simonye; and sisters, Kara Svendsen, wife of Babak Zenouzi; and Erika Mekosh, wife of Alex Wentzel; and brother, Andrew Svendsen.
The family will receive relatives and friends at Bean
Funeral Home, 129 East Lancaster Ave., Shillington, on
Friday, August 9, 2019, from 6-8:00 p.m., with full military honors being rendered at 7:00 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Navy-Marine Corps Relief Society. Donate online at www.nmcrs.org or send to Navy-Marine Corps Relief
Society, 875 N. Randolph St., Arlington, VA 22203.
