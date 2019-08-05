Home

Bean Funeral Homes
129 East Lancaster Avenue
Shillington, PA 19607
(610) 376-1120
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 9, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Bean Funeral Homes
129 East Lancaster Avenue
Shillington, PA 19607
Service
Friday, Aug. 9, 2019
7:00 PM
Bean Funeral Homes
129 East Lancaster Avenue
Shillington, PA 19607
Karl Svendsen


1964 - 2019
Karl Svendsen Obituary

Karl Eric Svendsen, 54, of Shillington, passed away on July 26, 2019.

Born in New London, Conn., he was the son of Karl Svendsen, husband of Ingrid; and Priscilla Mekosh, wife of Joseph. Karl was a 1982 graduate of Governor Mifflin High School. He went on to serve in the U.S. Navy, proudly

serving his country during peacetime. Karl was employed as a machine operator for East Penn Manufacturing at the Deka Battery manufacturing complex.

In addition to his parents, he is survived by his daughter, Jessica Svendsen, fiancé of Kyle Simonye; and sisters, Kara Svendsen, wife of Babak Zenouzi; and Erika Mekosh, wife of Alex Wentzel; and brother, Andrew Svendsen.

The family will receive relatives and friends at Bean

Funeral Home, 129 East Lancaster Ave., Shillington, on

Friday, August 9, 2019, from 6-8:00 p.m., with full military honors being rendered at 7:00 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Navy-Marine Corps Relief Society. Donate online at www.nmcrs.org or send to Navy-Marine Corps Relief

Society, 875 N. Randolph St., Arlington, VA 22203.

Bean Funeral Homes of Shillington is in charge of

arrangements; online condolences may be made at

www.beanfuneralhomes.com.

Published in Reading Eagle on Aug. 5, 2019
