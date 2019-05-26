Karon L. (Thomas) Esser, 55, of Blandon, passed away suddenly on Friday, May 24, 2019, in her residence.

She was the wife of Christopher L. Esser, whom she

married on October 15, 1994. Born in Allentown, Karon was the daughter of Diane J. (Cook) Thomas, wife of Martin A. Yorkavitch, Kutztown, and the late Gary G. Thomas, who died on May 3, 2005.

Karon attended Kutztown Area High School and was

previously employed as a grid caster by East Penn

Manufacturing Co. Inc., Lyon Station. She had a love for her cats and prior to her longtime illness, jeep racing.

In addition to her husband, Chris, and mother and step-father, Diane and Marty, Karon is survived by a sister,

Vickie L. Thomas, Kutztown; and a son, James V. Martin, Kutztown. She was also excited about the arrival of a

granddaughter in September.

Along with her father, Gary, Karon was predeceased by a brother, Vincent G. Thomas, in 1969.

Services for Karon were held privately.

Ludwick Funeral Homes Inc., Kutztown, is in charge of arrangements. Memories and condolences may be

recorded at www.Ludwickfh.com.



