Katherine A. Zvitkovitz Katherine A. Zvitkovitz, 81, formerly of Muhlenberg Twp., passed away Monday, October 12th, at Phoebe Berks Village, Wernersville. Katherine was born in Mahoning Valley, PA on August 4, 1939, a daughter of the late Katherine (Serina) and Andrew Zovak and was the widow of Richard J. Zvitkowitz. She was a member of Holy Guardian Angel R.C. Church, Laureldale. She worked in the O.R. of Community General Hospital for most of her nursing career where she reached the level of Clinical Nurse III. She was a member of AORN and passed the certification process to become a charter member as a Certified Nurse OR. Katherine loved doing things with her children and grandchildren, playing Mah Jongg with her friends, playing tennis, skiing and traveling, especially to the Outer Banks every Fall for 25 years with the Outer Banks Gang. She was proud of her Slovak heritage and kept up many of the Slovak traditions. Katherine is survived by her daughter, Donna, wife of Craig Ziemba, of Exeter; two sons; Michael, husband of Sonya (Erker) Zvitkovitz, of Ephrata; Mark, husband of Linda (Chern) Zvitkovitz, of Bel Air, MD and eight grandchildren; Matthew, Sandra, Carley, Victoria, Taylor, Elizabeth, Daniel and Robert. Friends are invited to gather Thursday, October 15th from 9:30 to 10 AM at Holy Guardian Angel R.C. Church, Laureldale. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 AM. Interment private at Gethsemane Cemetery Chapel of St George, Laureldale. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to Holy Guardian Angels Maintenance Fund, 3121 Kutztown Rd., Laureldale, PA 19605. Arrangements entrusted to John P. Feeney Funeral Home, Inc. 625 N. 4th Street at Centre Ave., Reading, PA 19601, 610-372-4160. Obituary and condolences at www.johnpfeeney.com
.