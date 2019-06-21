Katherine E. (Boyer) Borneman, 91, of Sinking Spring, formerly of Douglassville, widow of Richard U. Borneman and Donald B. Herman, passed away on Wednesday at Manor Care Health Services, Sinking Spring.

Born in Douglassville, Pa., she was a daughter of the late Frederick T. Boyer and the late Sarah Elizabeth (Stetler) Boyer.

Katherine worked in the school cafeteria for the Amity Elementary School and Daniel Boone School District.

She was a lifetime member of St. Gabriel's Episcopal Church, Douglassville, where she was very active. She sang in the church choir most of her adult life.

She is survived by a son, Michael A., husband of Heather Borneman, Sinking Spring; two daughters, Diane L., wife of the late Thomas Kaag, Denver, Pa., Elizabeth K., wife of Ryan Reppert, Painted Post, N.Y.; 13 grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.

She was predeceased by three brothers and three sisters.

A memorial service will be held 11:00 a.m., on Saturday, June 29, 2019, at St. Gabriel's Episcopal Church, 1188 Ben Franklin Hwy., Douglassville. Officiating will be The

Reverend John R. Francis. Burial will be private in the church cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in her memory to St. Gabriel's Episcopal Church, 1188 Ben

Franklin Hwy., P.O. Box 396, Douglassville, PA 19518.

Arrangements are by the Schumacher & Benner Funeral Home & Crematory, at 359 King St. in Pottstown, PA.

