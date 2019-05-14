Katherine Mary (Hetzel) Snyder, 31, of Exeter Township, died May 12, 2019 at Fox Chase Cancer Center, Philadelphia.

She was the loving wife of Nathaniel D. Snyder to whom she was married May 8, 2015.

Born November 8, 1987, in West Chester, she was a daughter of Stephen F. and Noreen M. (Bayer) Hetzel of Cumru Township.

She was a 2006 graduate of Holy Name High School, as well as a 2010 graduate of Weidner University, where she earned her BSN.

Kate was employed as a registered nurse with Reading Hospital and Medical Center, West Reading, for five years.

She was a member of St. Catharine of Siena Roman

Catholic Church, Exeter Township.

Kate truly lived life to the fullest. She enjoyed spending time with family and friends, and enjoyed being outdoors at the beach paddle boarding and skiing. She had an uncanny ability to touch the lives of others. Most of all, she loved

being a mother to her daughter.

Surviving, in addition to her husband and parents, is her daughter, Sophia Katherine Snyder, 2 and a half years old.

In addition, she is survived by her two brothers, Daniel W. Hetzel, of Groton, Conn., and Joseph A. Hetzel, of Cumru Township.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Friday at 10 a.m., at St. Catharine of Siena R.C. Church, 4975 Boyertown Pike, Exeter Township. A viewing will be held Thursday evening from 7-9 p.m., at the church.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Fox Chase Cancer Center, 333 Cottman Ave., Philadelphia, PA 19111.

Stitzel Family Funeral Homes & Crematory Inc., Laureldale, is in charge of arrangements. For online condolences, visit www.StitzelFamilyFuneralHomes.com.



