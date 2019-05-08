Katherine Louise (Harner) Trainer, 89, of Boyertown, formerly of Pine Forge, widow of Robert H. Trainer, passed away on Saturday at Chestnut Knoll, Boyertown.

Born in Pottstown, Pa., she was a daughter of the late William E. Harner and the late Pearl A. (Schaeffer) Harner.

She was a 1948 graduate of Pottstown High School.

Louise worked in banking for National Bank of Pottstown, National Bank of Boyertown, and National Penn Bank until her retirement. She was a member of St. Paul's United Church of Christ, Amityville.

Louise is survived by two sons, Robert W. Trainer and his wife, Kitty L., Boyertown; B. Douglas Trainer and his wife, Bonnie J., Pine Forge; a daughter, Sandra L. Klink,

Douglassville; three brothers: Robert F. Harner, Merle Harner, David E. Harner; five grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

She was predeceased by three brothers and a sister.

A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m., on Friday, May 10, 2019, at St. Paul's United Church of Christ, 1312 Old Swede Rd., Douglassville, with Rev. Steven Simpson

officiating. Burial will follow at St. Paul's Cemetery,

Amityville. There will be a viewing Friday from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m., at the church.

In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made in her

memory to St. Paul's Reformed Church Home Association, 1312 Old Swede Rd., Douglassville, PA 19518.

Arrangements are by the Schumacher & Benner Funeral Home & Crematory at 359 King St. in Pottstown, Pa.



