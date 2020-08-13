Kathleen A. Hess Kathleen Ann Hess, 68, of Amity Township, passed away Tuesday, August 11, 2020 at 3:00 pm in Reading Hospital. She was the wife of James W. Hess. Born in Hazleton, PA, Mrs. Hess was the daughter of the late John A. and Mary E. (Slezak) Lazur. Kathleen attended Bishop McDevott H.S and graduated from the Harrisburg Hospital School of Nursing and Bloomsburg University. She went on to earn her master’s degree from St Joseph’s University. She was a member of Saint Catharine of Siena Roman Catholic Church and was employed by Manor Care Health Services, Inc. where she fulfilled several roles such as Director of nursing, Divisional Educator, and later as an RNAC. Kathleen was active in local organizations where she held leadership roles for the Women’s Club, the American Association of University Women, and the St Aloysius School Home School Board. She was published professionally by the state dept of education and made many contributions to the review of texts and material for Glencore/McGraw Hill & Simon and Shuster/Prentice Hall on their series of Medical Assistant and Nurse Aide texts. She loved Lake Placid, NY at Christmas time, trips to Mystic Seaport, and enjoying lobster at Cape May, NJ. She was a passionate reader of mystery novels and indulged in Law & Order marathons. Above all, her greatest passion and love was spending time with her family and her grandchildren as “Gram”. In addition to her husband, she is survived by her son Ben J. Hess, husband of Sara Hess of Salt Lake City, Utah, her grandchildren Jake and Mabel, her brother John A. Lazur, husband of Janet Lazur of Harrisburg and her sister Mary Lou Martz, wife of Karl Martz of Harrisburg. Funeral Service will be held at the convenience of the family in Bean Funeral Home 6 Fairlane Road, Exeter Township. Reverend Monsignor Edward R. Domin will officiate. Interment will be held in Resurrection Cemetery, Harrisburg. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to Alzheimer’s Association 225 North Michigan Ave. Floor 17, Chicago, IL 60601 in memory of Mrs. Kathleen Ann Hess. Online condolences may be made at www.beanfuneralhomes.com