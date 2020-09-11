Kathleen Ann (Kershner) Kogut Kathleen Ann (Kershner) Kogut passed away on September 1 at the age of 76, far too young for a woman with so much love in her heart. She was a kind and thoughtful person, reserving special attention for children and animals. Kathi always saw the good in people and the beauty in nature. She had a gentle soul. Her caring spirit will be forever missed by the many people who knew and loved her. Born and raised in Reading, Kathi was the daughter of the late Carl D. Kershner and Jeanette M. (Murray) Kershner. She graduated from Reading High School and worked primarily at Penn Optical and later at Charles Evans Cemetery. Kathi raised her two sons in Reading and remained there until recently moving to New Jersey to live with her younger son. Surviving are sons: Matthew S. Kogut, partner of Lorelei (Smith) Nissly, of Lancaster, and Michael C. Kogut, husband of Chriselle Loquet, of Oceanport, NJ; brothers: Alan D. Kershner, husband of JoAnn (Stock) Kershner, of Mohnton, and Pastor Joel C. Kershner, husband of Katherine (Burgin) Kershner, of Greenville, SC; grandchildren: Max O. Kogut and Zoe M. Kogut, both of Oceanport, NJ; uncle: Ralph Murray, formerly of Pennside; and many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. Please visit Kathi’s memorial page at www.never-gone.com/memorials/kakogut
to see photographs and share thoughts and memories. We will hold a gathering to celebrate Kathi’s life once it is safe to be together and hug each other, hopefully in the summer of 2021. When the gathering is scheduled, details will be posted on the memorial page. For those wishing to make a gesture, as a tribute to Kathi or in sympathy to the family, please make a contribution to the ASPCA, Kathi’s favorite charity, or to an animal welfare charity of your choosing.