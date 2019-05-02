Kathleen V. (Roloff) Beisswanger, 73, of Mt. Penn, passed away on Tuesday, April 30, 2019, in her home.

She was the wife of Raymond L. Beisswanger, with whom she celebrated 54 years of marriage.

Born in Reading, Pa., she was the daughter of the late

Richard and Cecilia (Falinski) Roloff.

Kathleen graduated in 1964 from Reading Senior High School and was a member of St. Catharine of Siena RCC, Exeter Township. She conducted the Children's Liturgy at the 9:00 and 10:30 a.m. Masses and taught CCD classes for over 15 years.

Kathleen loved the beach, bird watching and baseball,

especially the Los Angeles Dodgers. She also enjoyed

cooking, family party planning, spending time with her grandchildren and going to the casinos with her sisters and daughter.

Kathleen worked at Aetna Insurance Company for 24 years as an administrative assistant and worked at

Travelers Insurance Company for seven years as a clerical support team lead.

In addition to her husband, Kathleen is survived one son, Matthew J., husband of Jennifer J.; and one daughter, Rayann L. Burkholder, partner Eric Keith; six

grandchildren: Ashley, Ryan, Eva, Sara, Willow, Maggie; and one great-grandson, Marshall.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Wednesday, May 8, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. in St. Catharine of Siena RCC,

Exeter Township, 4975 Boyertown Pike, Reading. Family will receive friends from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. Interment will be at Forest Hills Memorial Park, Exeter Township.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St.

Catharine of Siena RCC, 2427 Perkiomen Ave., Reading, PA 19606. Lutz Funeral Home Inc. is in charge of

arrangements.

