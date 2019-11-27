|
An angel on Earth has went home to Heaven. Kathleen's loving, caring, generous and genuine ways made her unforgettable to everyone who was fortunate enough to know her. The greatest blessing Kathleen's family ever had was having Kathleen as a wife, mother, and grandmother. Services were held privately by the family. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Animal Rescue League of Berks County, 58 Kennel Road, Birdsboro, PA 19508 or to Heartland Hospice, 2201 Ridgewood Road, Suite 180, Wyomissing, PA 19610 in memory of Mrs. Kathleen Brice. Bean Funeral Homes & Crematory, 6 Fairlane Road, Exeter Township was in charge of the arrangements. Online condolences may be made at www.beanfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Nov. 27 to Dec. 3, 2019