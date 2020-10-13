1/1
Kathleen G. Reinert
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Kathleen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Kathleen G. Reinert Kathleen G. Reinert, 71, passed away on Sunday October 11, 2020 at Reading Hospital. Born in Allentown, she was the daughter of the late George Franklin Reinert and Phyllis Ann (Kemmerling) Reinert. Ms. Reinert is survived by her sister Georgia A. Gruber, wife of Ronald of Fleetwood and her brother Russ A. Reinert of Troy PA. Kathleen loved animals, watching the Three Stooges and her monkey collection. The family wishes to thank Threshold Rehabilitation Services for their wonderful care and service as well as Prospectus Berco, where Kathleen was employed. Bean Funeral Homes and Cremation Services Inc., 129 E. Lancaster Avenue Shillington is in charge of the arrangements. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in her memory to: Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses, Box 50, Kutztown PA 19530. Online condolences may be made at www.beanfuneralhomes.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Reading Eagle from Oct. 13 to Oct. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Bean Funeral Homes
129 East Lancaster Avenue
Shillington, PA 19607
(610) 376-1120
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Bean Funeral Homes

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved