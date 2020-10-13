Kathleen G. Reinert Kathleen G. Reinert, 71, passed away on Sunday October 11, 2020 at Reading Hospital. Born in Allentown, she was the daughter of the late George Franklin Reinert and Phyllis Ann (Kemmerling) Reinert. Ms. Reinert is survived by her sister Georgia A. Gruber, wife of Ronald of Fleetwood and her brother Russ A. Reinert of Troy PA. Kathleen loved animals, watching the Three Stooges and her monkey collection. The family wishes to thank Threshold Rehabilitation Services for their wonderful care and service as well as Prospectus Berco, where Kathleen was employed. Bean Funeral Homes and Cremation Services Inc., 129 E. Lancaster Avenue Shillington is in charge of the arrangements. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in her memory to: Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses, Box 50, Kutztown PA 19530. Online condolences may be made at www.beanfuneralhomes.com