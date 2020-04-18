|
Kathleen R. Henrich, 85, of Reading, passed away on Thursday, April 16, 2020 at Kutztown Manor. She was the daughter of Joseph and Catherine Malick. Her husband, William, passed in 2006. She is survived by her sisters, Margaret (Peggy) Swope of Bernville, and Gertrude (Trudi) Steingruebner of Freeport, NY; her children, Frederick, husband of Jo Anne, of Wernersville, Edward, husband of Lisa, of Fleetwood, Cynthia Pearson, wife of David, of Shoemakersville, Jennifer, of Newark, Delaware, and Michael, husband of Kim, of Oley. She had seven grandchildren, and many great grandchildren, nieces, and nephews. A member of St. Margaret’s RC Church, Kathleen graduated from Central Catholic HS, worked at New York Life insurance, and later as a cashier at Boscov’s and Rite-Aid. She actively supported the Cub Scouts at St. Margaret’s, her friends in good times and bad, and could always be counted on for food. Mom enjoyed holiday gatherings, summer weekends and picnics at the bungalow, and red. She leaves a legacy of a sharp wit, excellent recipes, and a request of a glass of beer at picnics in remembrance. Due to Covid-19, Memorial Services will be announced at a later date. Donations in her honor can be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, https://tinyurl.com/ya63wa8o, or to your favorite local charity. Arrangements entrusted to John P. Feeney Funeral Home, Inc. 625 N. 4th Street at Centre Ave., Reading, PA 19601, 610-372-4160. Obituary and condolences at www.johnpfeeney.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Apr. 18 to Apr. 19, 2020