Kathleen Hoffmann

Kathleen (Burns) Hoffmann Kathleen (Burns) Hoffmann, 64, of Reading, PA passed away on Sunday, July 26, 2020 at Taylor Hospice in Ridley Park, PA surrounded by her family. Born in Reading, PA on February 13, 1956 the only child of the late Teresa R. Cagney, Kath (never “Kathy” and rarely “Kathleen”) lived many lives in her 64 years. She was a 1974 graduate of Holy Name High School and formerly worked as a secretary at both Reading Area Community College and Raylon Beauty Supply. Kath was feisty and indomitable, despite her diminutive 4’10 1/2” stature and always made people laugh with her outgoing personality and sharp wit. At her best, she threw the days of her life around like confetti, bopping barefoot to Motown and drinking Folgers like it was fine champagne. Kath is survived by her daughter, Casey N. Hoffmann, partner of Stevie Lee Snyder, of Philadelphia, PA; her son, Ryan C. Hoffmann, husband of Lori R. Hoffmann, and her grandson, Benjamin P. Hoffmann, all of Shillington, PA; as well as numerous cousins, including her cousin with whom she was especially close, Kathryn A. Brown of Bradenton, FL. Please join us for a Funeral Mass officiated by Monsignor Edward Domin at 10:00 am on Saturday, August 15, 2020 at St. Catharine of Siena Chapel, 2427 Perkiomen Avenue, Reading, PA 19606. Private interment will follow at Gethsemane Cemetery. We also invite all friends, family, and loved ones to help us scoop up and enjoy the confetti days of Kath’s life at 2:30 pm on Saturday, August 15, 2020 at a Celebration of Life luncheon at Chatty Monk’s Brewing Company, 610 Penn Avenue, West Reading, PA 19611, following the private interment.



