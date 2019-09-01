Home

Burkey & Driscoll Funeral Home, Inc. - Hamburg
40 South Fourth Street
Hamburg, PA 19526
(610) 562-2955
Kathleen (Turner) Ketchledge


1956 - 2019
Kathleen (Turner) Ketchledge Obituary

Kathleen A. Ketchledge, 63, passed away Wednesday, August 28, 2019, in Orwigsburg Center.

Kathy was born in West Reading, on May 12, 1956, a daughter of the late Charles and

Arlene (Krommes) Turner.

She was a 1974 graduate of Hamburg Area High School and a 1977 graduate of Reading Area Community College with an

associate degree in nursing.

During her nursing career, Kathy, "Kate," worked as a registered nurse at Community General Hospital, Lehigh Valley Hospital, Hamburg Center, Laurel Center and

Orwigsburg Center. She enjoyed her

nursing career until she was forced to give it up due to the lingering effects of multiple sclerosis.

Kathy enjoyed nature, particularly bald eagles and hawks. She especially enjoyed being outside with the

sunshine on her face. She will always be remembered for her beautiful, natural brown hair, her loving smile and her fiercely independent spirit.

She is survived by her sister, Sharon K. (Turner) Reinsel, wife of Carl W. Reinsel, of Kutztown; her brother, Mark C. Turner; her niece, Jennifer S. (Hiester) Roe, wife of Jeffrey A. Roe, of Blandon; her nephew, Zachary M. Althouse, of North Hollywood, Calif.; and one grandnephew, Aidan J. Roe.

Kathy was predeceased by her sister, Susan A. Althouse.

Services will be private at the convenience of the family. Burkey & Driscoll Funeral Home, 40 S. 4th Street,

Hamburg, is in charge of arrangements. Online

condolences may be express at www.burkeydriscoll.com.

Contributions may be made in Kathy's honor to National MS Society, P.O. Box 4527, New York, NY, 10163.

Published in Reading Eagle on Sept. 1, 2019
