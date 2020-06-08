Kathleen Marie (Kase) Kuczala, 84, of Bern Township, passed away June 7, 2020 at Berks Heim, Bern Township. She was the loving wife of John J. Kuczala, Jr., with whom she shared 56 years of marriage. Born, June 15, 1935, in West Reading, she was a daughter of the late Raymond A. and Catharine B. (Holahan) Kase. Kathleen was a 1953 graduate of Central Catholic High School, as well as a 1957 graduate of Kutztown State Teacher’s College. She was employed as an elementary school teacher with Reading School District for 30 years, retiring in 1997. Kathleen was a member of St. Margaret’s Roman Catholic Church, Reading. After retirement, she was very active with Cops and Kids Literacy Program, where she helped to supply children with books. She enjoyed vacationing at the Poconos and Rehoboth Beach, DE. A proud survivor of breast cancer, she remained close with “Spring 2000” survivors group. Surviving, in addition to her husband, are her two sons: John M., husband of Katrina Kuczala of Maplewood, NJ and Andrew J., husband of Lori A. Kuczala of Brecknock Township. Also surviving are her three grandsons: John E. “Jack” Kuczala, Andrew J. Kuczala, and Nicolas M. Kuczala. Other survivors include her brother, William R. Kase of Wyomissing, and her sister, Josephine A. Kase, IHM, of Immaculata, Chester County. Kathleen was preceded in death by her two brothers, Raymond T. Kase and Dr. James J. Kase, and by her sister, Elizabeth H. (Kase) Lineaweaver. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Thursday, June 11th at 10 a.m. at St. Margaret’s R.C. Church, 925 Centre Avenue, Reading, PA 19601. A viewing will be held Wednesday, June 10th from 5:30-7:00 p.m. at Stitzel Family Funeral Homes & Crematory, Inc.,3300 Kutztown Road, Laureldale. Burial will be at Gethsemane Cemetery, Muhlenberg Township. The mass will be live streamed to www.stitzels.com, at the bottom of Kathleen’s obituary page, click on the “live stream” link. Make sure your volume is unmuted. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. Margaret’s Church, at the above address. For online condolences, visit www.StitzelFamilyFuneralHomes.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Reading Eagle from Jun. 8 to Jun. 9, 2020.