Kathleen C. (Rhein) Lehman, 85, of Peoria, Ariz.,

formerly of Schuylkill Haven, passed away on Tuesday, June 11th, at Desert Winds Assisted Living, Peoria, Ariz.

Born in Schuylkill Haven, on June 12, 1933, she was the daughter of the late June M. (Fetter) and Floyd E. Rhein.

She was a graduate of Schuylkill Haven High School, class of 1951 and the Ford School of Business, class of 1953. She was formerly employed by the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania as an auditor, until retiring in 1993. She then moved to

Arizona in 1997.

She is preceded in death by her sister Rose Fisher Adams.

Kathleen is survived by a nephew, F. Daniel Fisher, husband of Bonnie; niece, June Fisher; great-niece, Kimberly (Fisher) Ritchey, wife of Jarrid; great-nephew, Seth Weiss; great-niece Lauren Weiss; and great-grandnephew, Jace Ritchey.

Contributions may be made to Hospice of the West, 21410 N. 19th Ave., Phoenix, AZ 85027. Services are private at the convenience of the family. Interment will be at Union Cemetery, Schuylkill Haven.

