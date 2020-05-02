Kathleen Loar–Herron (Nana) age 84, of Fleetwood, She passed away on Wednesday at 10:15 a.m. April 29, 2020 in the Lutheran Home at Topton. Born May 18, 1935 in Glendale, West Virginia, she was the daughter of Alexander and Cecilia (Zelinski) Gordon. A member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Kutztown. Kathleen is survived by her second husband, Edward N. Herron, Sr. and her three daughters, Pamela Roney of Branchburg, NJ, Tamara Rineman of Fleetwood, PA and Jamie Johnson of Watkins Glen, NY, and her brother Ronald Gordon of Clarksville, TN. Kathleen has seven grandchildren, Evan Perets, Maggie Rineman, Wade Reinman, Nicholas Roney, Samatha Johnson, Meredith Johnson, Noelle Johnson, and one great grandson, Darren Perets. She was preceded in death by her first husband William M. Loar and her sister Dorothy Gordon. Kathleen married William M. Loar on December 26, 1952 and was married until his passing in 1996. She married Edward N. Herron, Sr. on May 28, 2011. Kathleen was a beautiful woman with a huge personality and a lot of sass. She was small but mighty. She was loved by many and known as “Nana” to all. She had a full and wonderful life and her passion was her family, especially her grandchildren. She will be missed so much but her passion, spirit, love and amazing strength will live on in her family she created. Graveside services will be held on Friday May 15th at 11:00 a.m. in Resurrection Cemetery, 547 Krocks Road, Wescoville, PA. A celebration of life for Kathleen will be announced at a late date. In memory of Kathleen contributions can be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Judes Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959. Online condolences can be made at www.MaeStumpFuneralHome.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from May 2 to May 3, 2020.