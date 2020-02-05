|
Kathleen M. Yost, RN, 95, of Reading, PA, formerly of Weatherly, passed away Saturday, February 1st at the Reading Hospital, West Reading, PA with her family at her side. Born in Weatherly, she was the daughter of Ross and Gertrude (Smith) Martin. She was a member of Zions Evangelical Lutheran Church, Weatherly, where she served on Church Council, was secretary of the Busy Bees, and served on the Board of Directors of the Senior Citizen Friendship Club. Kathie also served as the secretary of the District LCW (Lutheran Church Women). At Albright College, Reading, she served as a charter member and secretary of the Parents’ Advisory Committee and chairman of the Students Affair Committee (1970-1972). She was a 1942 graduate of Weatherly High School and a 1946 graduate of Lankenau Hospital School of Nursing, Philadelphia, as a registered nurse. Kathie served as a staff nurse at St. Joseph’s Hospital, Hazleton. She also was a private duty nurse and worked for the Weatherwood Home, Weatherly. Preceding her in death, in addition to her parents, are her husband, Donald J. Yost; and her siblings – brothers Ross and Brice Martin; sisters, Ruth Cox and Marie Steck. Surviving are a daughter Candace A. Calabria (Gregory), Wyomissing; a son Gary W. Yost (Janice), Reading; seven grandchildren and thirteen great-grandchildren; cousins, nieces and nephews. A service will be held at Philip J. Jeffries Funeral Home, 211 First Street, Weatherly, PA 19255 (570-427-4231) Friday, February 7th at 12 noon. Friends may call at the funeral home from 10:30 am until the time of the service. Burial will follow at Union Cemetery, Weatherly. Memorial donations may be made to Zions Evangelical Lutheran Church, Third and Fell Streets, Weatherly, PA 18255. online registry and condolences may be signed at www.griffithsfuneralhomes.com
Published in Reading Eagle from Feb. 5 to Feb. 6, 2020