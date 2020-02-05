Home

POWERED BY

Services
Philip J. Jeffries Funeral Home and Cremation Services - Weatherly
211 First Street
Weatherly, PA 18255
(570) 427-4231
Calling hours
Friday, Feb. 7, 2020
10:30 AM - 12:00 PM
Philip J. Jeffries Funeral Home and Cremation Services - Weatherly
211 First Street
Weatherly, PA 18255
View Map
Service
Friday, Feb. 7, 2020
12:00 PM
Philip J. Jeffries Funeral Home and Cremation Services - Weatherly
211 First Street
Weatherly, PA 18255
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Kathleen Yost
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kathleen M. Yost

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Kathleen M. Yost Obituary
Kathleen M. Yost, RN, 95, of Reading, PA, formerly of Weatherly, passed away Saturday, February 1st at the Reading Hospital, West Reading, PA with her family at her side. Born in Weatherly, she was the daughter of Ross and Gertrude (Smith) Martin. She was a member of Zions Evangelical Lutheran Church, Weatherly, where she served on Church Council, was secretary of the Busy Bees, and served on the Board of Directors of the Senior Citizen Friendship Club. Kathie also served as the secretary of the District LCW (Lutheran Church Women). At Albright College, Reading, she served as a charter member and secretary of the Parents’ Advisory Committee and chairman of the Students Affair Committee (1970-1972). She was a 1942 graduate of Weatherly High School and a 1946 graduate of Lankenau Hospital School of Nursing, Philadelphia, as a registered nurse. Kathie served as a staff nurse at St. Joseph’s Hospital, Hazleton. She also was a private duty nurse and worked for the Weatherwood Home, Weatherly. Preceding her in death, in addition to her parents, are her husband, Donald J. Yost; and her siblings – brothers Ross and Brice Martin; sisters, Ruth Cox and Marie Steck. Surviving are a daughter Candace A. Calabria (Gregory), Wyomissing; a son Gary W. Yost (Janice), Reading; seven grandchildren and thirteen great-grandchildren; cousins, nieces and nephews. A service will be held at Philip J. Jeffries Funeral Home, 211 First Street, Weatherly, PA 19255 (570-427-4231) Friday, February 7th at 12 noon. Friends may call at the funeral home from 10:30 am until the time of the service. Burial will follow at Union Cemetery, Weatherly. Memorial donations may be made to Zions Evangelical Lutheran Church, Third and Fell Streets, Weatherly, PA 18255. online registry and condolences may be signed at www.griffithsfuneralhomes.com
Published in Reading Eagle from Feb. 5 to Feb. 6, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Kathleen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -