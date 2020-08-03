1/1
Kathleen Minotto
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Kathleen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Kathleen (Landis) Minotto, 62, of Boyertown, wife of Dennis Minotto, passed away Thursday, July 30, 2020 at her residence, surrounded by family. Born in Pottstown, she was the daughter of the late Carl and Eileen (Levengood) Landis. Kathleen was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother. Always kindhearted, she was frequently referred to as mom by her kid’s friends. Surviving along with her husband is her daughter Katie Rusinski; son Blaine Rusinski; step-daughters Tina Minotto and Denise Detweiler wife of Ted; brother Eric Landis; and 5 grandchildren. Along with her parents, Kathleen was predeceased by her two sons Jasen and Kyle Rusinski, and her brother Bruce Landis. A funeral service will be held Wednesday August 5, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Catagnus Funeral Home & Cremation Center, Inc., 1020 E. Philadelphia Ave., Gilbertsville, PA 19525. Burial will follow at Shepherd of the Hills Cemetery, Bechtelsville. Visitation will be held Wednesday from 10:00-10:45 at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Kathleen’s memory to the American Heart Association at https://www2.heart.org/site/SPageNavigator/donatenow_heart.html View obituaries or send condolences at www.catagnusfuneralhomes.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Reading Eagle from Aug. 3 to Aug. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
5
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Catagnus Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Catagnus Funeral Home
1020 East Philadelphia Avenue
Gilbertsville, PA 19525
610-367- 4440
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Catagnus Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved