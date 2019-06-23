Kathleen Elaine (Manmiller) Reider, 82, of Oley, died June 20, 2019, in Berks Heim, Bern Township, where she had been a guest since May 23, 2017.

She was married June 27, 1959, to Jacob Leon Reider, of Oley. Born in her Richmond Township

residence on January 8, 1937, she was a daughter of the late Robert D. And Elizabeth M. (Shuman) Manmiller.

Kathleen was a 1955 graduate of Oley Valley High School. She was employed a number of years as a candy packer with Tarsus, of Fleetwood. Kathleen previously worked 18 years at Boyertown Apparel and as a teachers aide for over 15 years with Oley Valley Elementary School.

She was a member of Calvary Lutheran Church,

Laureldale. Kathleen loved to play bingo and spend time at Bemps Hunting Camp in Sullivan County.

She is also survived by two children: Darrell A., husband of Hong (Nguyen) Reider of Muhlenberg Township and Crystal A. Reider of Laureldale.

Kathleen was affectionately known as "Memee" to three grandchildren: Bryce J. Rhoades, Andrew J. Reider and Sadelynn Ortiz.

There are also five siblings: Phyllis J., widow of Lee Stitzel, of Kutztown; Rosalie I., wife of Errol Moyer, of Blandon; Daniel R., husband of Diane (Lambert)

Manmiller, of West Lawn; Diana L., widow of Jerry

Fitzgerald, of Blandon; and Dennis J., husband of Ida (Barreto) Manmiller, of Lyons.

She was predeceased by her twin sister, Josephine Lillie Manmiller, who died January 21, 1937.

Services will be held Tuesday, June 25th at 11:00 a.m. in Stitzel Family Funeral Homes & Crematory Inc., 423 Main Street, Oley. A viewing will be held Tuesday from 10:00 a.m. -11:00 a.m. in the funeral home.

At Kathleen's request, the burial will be private.

Kathleen's family would like to thank the staff of A2 and B3 at Berks Heim for the care and love that was given to her.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Calvary Lutheran Church, 1009 Elizabeth Avenue, Laureldale, PA 19605.

For online condolences, visit www.StitzelFamilyFuneralHomes.com



