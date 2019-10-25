Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Kathleen Spece
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kathleen Spece

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Kathleen Spece Obituary
On October 23, 2019, Kathleen “Kim” Spece passed away peacefully with loved ones by her side. Born on January 16, 1949, in Pottsville, Pa., she was the youngest of Margaret (Margalavage) and Joseph Spece’s seven children. Kim was preceded in death by her brothers: Tom, Mike, Joe and Bernard. She is survived by her sister, Barbara Bausinger (Long Island, N.Y.); and her brother, Edward Spece (Boca Raton, Fla.). She is also survived by the light of her life and joy of her heart, her only child, a son, Jordan Douglass Spece. In addition, she is survived by her lifelong friend and companion, Carson Matz. Kim was a free spirit. Her overall rejection of societal rules in her youth led her to find a home in the Haight-Ashbury section of San Francisco during the apex of the hippie movement. In her later years, Kim valiantly protested the circus and was able to see the fruit of her labor unfold as elephants eventually became banned. A true non-conformist and critical thinker, Kim was a friend to all animals both domestic and wild. She and her meaningful work will be missed. She was a protector of the unprotected and a voice for the voiceless. A “True Friend Memorial” has been set up in her honor through PETA. In lieu of flowers, donations to PETA can be made in her honor, at https://us-p2p.netdonor.net/23/true-friends-memorials/73811/fat-cakes-for-the-cats. Donations can also be made by phone directly by calling (757) 622-PETA. Henninger Funeral Home Inc. is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Reading Eagle from Oct. 25 to Oct. 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Kathleen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.