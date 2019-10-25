|
On October 23, 2019, Kathleen “Kim” Spece passed away peacefully with loved ones by her side. Born on January 16, 1949, in Pottsville, Pa., she was the youngest of Margaret (Margalavage) and Joseph Spece’s seven children. Kim was preceded in death by her brothers: Tom, Mike, Joe and Bernard. She is survived by her sister, Barbara Bausinger (Long Island, N.Y.); and her brother, Edward Spece (Boca Raton, Fla.). She is also survived by the light of her life and joy of her heart, her only child, a son, Jordan Douglass Spece. In addition, she is survived by her lifelong friend and companion, Carson Matz. Kim was a free spirit. Her overall rejection of societal rules in her youth led her to find a home in the Haight-Ashbury section of San Francisco during the apex of the hippie movement. In her later years, Kim valiantly protested the circus and was able to see the fruit of her labor unfold as elephants eventually became banned. A true non-conformist and critical thinker, Kim was a friend to all animals both domestic and wild. She and her meaningful work will be missed. She was a protector of the unprotected and a voice for the voiceless. A “True Friend Memorial” has been set up in her honor through PETA. In lieu of flowers, donations to PETA can be made in her honor, at https://us-p2p.netdonor.net/23/true-friends-memorials/73811/fat-cakes-for-the-cats. Donations can also be made by phone directly by calling (757) 622-PETA. Henninger Funeral Home Inc. is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Reading Eagle from Oct. 25 to Oct. 27, 2019