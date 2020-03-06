|
Kathleen L. “Fluffy” Stacherski, 68, of West Lawn, passed away on Thursday, March 5, at the Reading Hospital. Born in Reading, she was the daughter of the late Clemens and Geraldine (Ciarlone) Stacherski. Kathleen was a 1970 graduate of Wilson High School. She worked for AT&T in Reading. She loved spending time with family and friends and visiting Ocean City, Maryland. She is survived by a daughter, Courtney D. Stacherski, of Morgantown. Also surviving is a sister, Jeryl, wife of J. Chris Papada, of West Lawn; brothers: Eric Stacherski, of West Lawn; Jeff, husband of Karen Stacherski, of North Carolina; Gregory Stacherski, of Missouri; friend, Linda Amin, of Sarasota, Fla.; and her companion, Robert Mirando, of Exeter. Funeral service and interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting donations be made to the Berks Animal Rescue League, 58 Kennel Road, Birdsboro, PA 19508. Funeral arrangements were entrusted to the Giles & Yeckley Funeral Home and Crematorium, of Mohnton. To offer the family online condolences, please visit us at www.gilesandyeckley.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Mar. 6 to Mar. 8, 2020