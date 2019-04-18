Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Kathleen (Rohrbach) Ward.

Kathleen L. Ward, 96, of Reading, passed away on Tuesday, April 16, 2019, in Berks Heim.

She was the widow of Howard L. Ward, who passed away in 2002.

Born in Reading, she was the daughter of the late Leonard and Anna (Blatt) Rohrbach. Kathleen was a member of St. Paul Lutheran Church in Reading and was a proofreader at Reick's Printing for many years.

Kathleen is survived by one son, Kevin H., husband of

Josie, of Arizona; six grandchildren: Traci, Lori, Terry, Amy, Julie, Joellen; 10 great-grandchildren: Jordan, Justin, Hunter, Nathan, Dalton, Cody, Emma, Noah, Elijah and Alivia.

She was predeceased by a daughter, Kathy Reichert; and two brothers, George and Albert.

A graveside service will be held on Friday, May 3, at 11:00 a.m. in Forest Hills Memorial Park, 390 W. Neversink Road, Reading, PA 19606. Lutz Funeral Home Inc. is in charge of arrangements. For online condolences, please visit www.LutzFuneralHome.com.



