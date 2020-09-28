Kathleen Zoga

Kathleen L. Zoga, of Reading, Pa., passed away on February 27, 2020, in her Ft. Lauderdale home, surrounded by family, after a courageous battle with breast cancer. She was wife to her loving husband, Christ Zoga, with whom she shared 54 years of marriage in Reading and in Ft. Lauderdale. In addition to her husband, she is also survived by her two sons, Doctor Adam C. Zoga, husband of Jennifer Nunes Zoga, of Philadelphia, Pa.; and Nicholas M. Zoga, husband of Stephanie Brobst Zoga, of Sinking Spring, Pa.; as well as her three loving granddaughters. Kathy was predeceased by her parents, George and Alice Arentz; and her sister, Rosemary Volbrecht, of Erie, Pa. Born May 1, 1943, Kathleen graduated from Reading Central Catholic High School. She continued her education at Wheeling Jesuit University, graduating with a major in sociology. After working for a decade in counseling, she went on to obtain her master’s degree in education from Kutztown University. Kathleen was an extremely hard worker, tirelessly dedicated to her family and community, and always made an impression wherever she went. Her career started at the Berks County Department of Welfare, in 1968. Kathleen then went on to be a guidance counselor in the Reading School District, primarily at Lauer’s Park and 13th and Green Elementary Schools where she remained for nearly 30 years. After retirement from the Reading School District, she went on to dedicate her life to her family, church and helping others. She worked with organizations such as the Council on Chemical Abuse, the Red Ribbon Campaign, respect for life and Baby Bottle Campaigns for underprivileged mothers as well as various philanthropic endeavors through the Catholic church. Her hobbies included skiing, SCUBA diving and sailing. Some of her many achievements included serving as the president of the Exeter Township School Board and leading multiple peer support counseling groups. Kathleen also divided her time between St. Catherine of Siena Roman Catholic Church, in Reading, and St. Jerome’s Church, in Ft. Lauderdale. Details on celebrations of life are forthcoming. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the American Cancer Society
.