|
|
Kathryn A. Hermansader, 95, formerly of Windsor Twp., passed away, Monday, December 23, 2019, at Orwigsburg Nursing & Rehabilitation Center. She was the beloved wife of the late George E. Hermansader, who died July, 2000. Born in Hamburg, she was the daughter of the late Samuel J. and Elsie M. (Wink) Kaley. Kathryn was a member of St. Paul's Evangelical Lutheran "Smoke" Church. She was employed at the Hamburg Center, retiring in 1984. Kathryn is survived by one daughter: Kathleen, wife of Robert Dunkle, Richmond, VA, and four sons: Dennis G., husband of Karen Hermansader, Blandon; David L., husband of Ellen Hermansader, Pine Island, FL; Robert S., husband of Jan Hermansader, Hamburg; and James C., husband of Kim Hermansader, Shoemakersville. Twelve grandchildren, sixteen great grandchildren; three brothers: Charles S. Kaley, Hamburg; Paul E. Kaley, Shoemakersville; and Leroy A. Kaley, Shomakersville; and one sister; Esther M., wife of Paul Moyer, Hamburg, also survive her. She was predeceased by a brother: George R. Kaley; and two sisters: Arlene Dietrich, and Eva Kaley. A funeral service will be held Saturday, December 28, 2019, at 11 a.m. at St. Paul's Evangelical Lutheran "Smoke" Church, 2613 Old Route 22 Hamburg, PA 19526 . Burial will following in the adjoining cemetery. A visitation will be held one hour prior to the service in the church from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. Burkey & Driscoll Funeral Home, Hamburg is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.burkeydriscoll.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Dec. 24 to Dec. 26, 2019