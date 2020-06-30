Kathryn Berger

Kathryn A. (Heitz) Berger, 95, of Stevens, passed away Sun., June 28, 2020 at home in the loving presence of her daughters. She was a daughter of the late George & Katie (Ansel) Yeager and the loving wife of 58-years to Nathaniel H. Berger until his passing in 2008. Kathryn happily lived her entire life on Park Street, she loved the Reamstown community. She was a faithful life member and former alter guild volunteer of the Muddy Creek Lutheran Church in Denver. Her friendly smile was welcomed by shut-ins she would often visit, and a warm message accompanied every card she mailed. She enjoyed wordsearches and jigsaw puzzles. Kathryn loved to travel. So many memories were made while taking bus trips with her family. She loved the company of her daughters and her feline friend, Max. Kathryn is survived by her two daughters, Linda K. Berger, companion of Glenn Sweitzer Sr. of Stevens and Brenda A. Berger of Stevens; and her like-granddaughter, Kelly (Harding) Debbink who knew Kathryn as “Grandma Kass”. She was predeceased by a brother, Richard Bodey and sister, Susan Bland. Viewings will be held Thurs., July 2nd from 6 to 8 p.m. and Fri., July 3rd from 10 to 11 a.m. at Good Sipler Funeral & Cremation Centre, Inc., 34-38 N. Reamstown Rd., Reamstown, Pa 17567. The service will begin at 11:00 a.m. and the interment will immediately follow at Muddy Creek Cemetery, Denver. Memorial contributions to Muddy Creek Lutheran Church, 11 S Muddy Creek Rd, Denver, PA 17517 or Hospice & Community Care, 685 Good Drive, Lancaster, PA 17604-4125.



