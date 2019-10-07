Home

Kathryn Fretz Churchman Kathryn Fretz Churchman, wife of Leonard (Lee) Churchman, Hershey, and formerly of Lenhartsville, and daughter of the late Harvey and Irene (Kulp) Fretz, passed away quietly in Cornwall Manor, on Sunday, October 6, 2019, after a long battle with Parkinson’s Disease. Kathryn was a 1964 graduate of Pennridge High School, Perkasie, and a 1968 graduate of Moravian College with a BS in medical technology and was awarded a master’s in science in clinical chemistry from Virginia Commonwealth University in 1971. She was a loving wife and mother, a great humanitarian and a passionate scientist. Kathryn enjoyed horses and all associated activities as well as swimming throughout her life. She also loved hiking. Kathryn was an assistant scout master of Boy Scout Troop 104 of Krumsville, and served a four-year term on the Kutztown School Board. She also served as an auditor for Greenwich Township. In addition to her husband, Kathryn leaves behind two sons, John, of Petaluma, Calif.; and Joseph (Elysia), of Bend, Ore. Her grandchildren are Sawyer Kathleen, of Petaluma; and Boden Jouette, of Bend. Kathryn is also survived by a sister, Susan M. Fretz, of Sinking Spring. A viewing will be held on Wednesday from 7:00 to 8:30 p.m. from Leibensperger Funeral Homes Inc., 65 S 4th Street, Hamburg (off street parking in rear). A private graveside service will be at the convenience of the family in Frieden’s Cemetery, Lenhartsville. For online condolences, please visit, www.leibenspergerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Oct. 7 to Oct. 8, 2019
