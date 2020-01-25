Home

POWERED BY

Services
Mae A. Stump Funeral Home, Inc. - Fleetwood
117 West Main Street
Fleetwood, PA 19522
(610) 944-7621
Resources
More Obituaries for Kathryn Drumheller
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kathryn Drumheller

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Kathryn Drumheller Obituary
Kathryn J. Drumheller, age 85, formerly of Fleetwood, passed away on Saturday January 25, 2020 at the Garden of Memory Care in Easton. PA. She is the wife of Russell R. Drumheller. Kathryn was born in Sassermanville, the daughter of the late Grover Johnson and Katie (Oxenford) Johnson. She was a member of St. Paul’s United Church of Christ in Fleetwood. Kathryn had worked W. R. Grace, Reading prior to her retirement. She is survived by her husband Russell and many nieces and nephews. A viewing will be held Wednesday from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. at Mae A. Stump Funeral Home, Inc., 117 West Main Street, Fleetwood. Followed by a funeral service at 11:00a.m. Burial will be in Schwarzwald Cemetery, Reading. Online condolences can be made at www.MaeStumpFuneralHome.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Jan. 25 to Jan. 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Kathryn's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -