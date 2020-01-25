|
|
Kathryn J. Drumheller, age 85, formerly of Fleetwood, passed away on Saturday January 25, 2020 at the Garden of Memory Care in Easton. PA. She is the wife of Russell R. Drumheller. Kathryn was born in Sassermanville, the daughter of the late Grover Johnson and Katie (Oxenford) Johnson. She was a member of St. Paul’s United Church of Christ in Fleetwood. Kathryn had worked W. R. Grace, Reading prior to her retirement. She is survived by her husband Russell and many nieces and nephews. A viewing will be held Wednesday from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. at Mae A. Stump Funeral Home, Inc., 117 West Main Street, Fleetwood. Followed by a funeral service at 11:00a.m. Burial will be in Schwarzwald Cemetery, Reading. Online condolences can be made at www.MaeStumpFuneralHome.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Jan. 25 to Jan. 26, 2020