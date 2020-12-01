Kathryn E, (Kass) Beck Kathryn E. (Kass) Beck, 102, formerly of Shillington, passed away, November 27, 2020 at Keystone Villa, Blandon where she resided since April 2018. She was the wife of the late Robert L. P. Beck who passed away June 9, 1983. They were married December 25, 1940. Born in West Reading, she was a daughter of the late Charles H. and Maggie M. (Feather) Wenrich. She was a pairer/packer at the former Berkshire Knitting Mills/Vanity Fair for 42 years, retiring in 1977. She was a member of St. John’s Reformed Church, Sinking Spring. In addition to her parents and husband, she is predeceased by her siblings – Helen Wolf, Margaret Schell, Clarence Wenrich, Conrad Wenrich and Charles Wenrich, Jr. She is survived by her great nephews, Barry Wolf, Gary Wolf and his wife, Holly. Graveside services will be held on Thursday, December 3, 2020 at 2:00 PM in Pleasant View Cemetery, Sinking Spring. The Klee Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc., Shillington is in charge of arrangements. www.kleefuneralhome.com