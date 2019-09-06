Home

Catagnus Funeral Home
711 North Franklin Street
Pottstown, PA 19464
610-323-4440
Graveside service
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
11:00 AM
Pleasant View Cemetery
Sinking Spring, PA
Kathryn (Shoppell) Feldman

Kathryn (Shoppell) Feldman Obituary

Kathryn "Kitty" Feldman (nee Shoppell), age 89, passed from this life on July 21, 2019, at Manatawny Manor,

Pottstown, Pa.

She was predeceased by her parents, William Shoppell Sr. and Clara (Eberl) Shoppell; her sister, Ruth Shoppell; and her cousin, Carl Eberl.

She is survived by her beloved son, Colonel (ret.) Jeffrey Feldman and his wife, Marinka; her grandsons, Max

Feldman and his wife, Stacey; and Roman Feldman; her brother, William Shoppell Jr.; her sisters-in-law, Wanda Shoppell and Patricia Shoppell; and her cousin, Louise Eberl McCutcheon. She is fondly remembered by nieces, Andre Bucsek and Gaylen Nolan; her nephew, Curtis Shoppell; 8 grand-nieces and nephews; 3 great-grand-nephews; and her many close friends, including Jean Sumrall and Carol Keffer.

Kitty was born April 1, 1930, in Reading, Pa., where she attended the Reading Public Schools, and became a

registered nurse from the Reading Hospital School of

Nursing, 1955. She subsequently worked at St. Joseph's Hospital until her retirement in 1986.

Kitty loved music and played piano since an early age. She had a lovely alto singing voice and was the vocalist for local bands during her school years and was later a valued member of the Reading Choral Society for over 33 years. She also loved gardening and knew all of the flowers in her garden by their Latin botanical names. Kitty adored her dog and cats, and happily kept all of the bird feeders in her yard filled. Additionally she was an accomplished counted-cross stitch artist creating many intricate masterpieces.

A graveside memorial service celebrating Kitty's life will be held at Pleasant View Cemetery in Sinking Spring, Pa., on September 7, 2019, at 11:00 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Reading Choral Society at: https://www.readingchoral.org/.

Catagnus Funeral Home & Cremation Center Inc.,

Pottstown, is in charge of arrangements.

View obituaries or send condolences at

www.catagnusfuneralhomes.com.

Published in Reading Eagle on Sept. 6, 2019
