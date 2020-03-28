|
Kathryn Y. Garlow, 92, of Reading, passed away Thursday, March 26 at Berkshire Center. Kathryn was born in West Hazelton, PA on July 31, 1927, a daughter of the late Anna (Milshofsky) and Joseph Yurick and was the widow of William Garlow. She is survived by 4 children Steve, William Tom and Ann. Services are private. Arrangements entrusted to John P. Feeney Funeral Home, Inc. 625 N. 4th Street at Centre Ave., Reading, PA 19601. Obituary and condolences at www.johnpfeeney.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Mar. 28 to Mar. 29, 2020