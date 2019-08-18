|
|
Kathryn S. (Weidenhammer) "Toppy" Gehris, age 80, of Reading, passed away on August 15, 2019, at ManorCare Health Services-Sinking Spring, surrounded by her family.
She was born in Fleetwood, the daughter of the late
William and Hellen (Moyer) Weidenhammer.
She was a 1956 graduate of Fleetwood High School.
Kathryn worked as an accountant for Reading Hospital. She was an avid football fan and enjoyed watching the
Philadelphia Eagles and the Penn State Nittany Lions.
Kathryn also liked following Tony Stewart before his
retirement from NASCAR.
She is survived by her children: Ricky C., husband of
Janice Gehris; Michael R., husband of Kim Gehris; and Kimberly S. (Gehris), wife of Joseph Kercmar III. Also
surviving are grandchildren, Alexander Gehris and Zachary Gehris; great-grandson, Tristin; and grandcat, Freddy.
Kathryn's family would like to thank everyone at Manor Care Health Services-Sinking Spring and Heartland
Hospice. They would also like to thank the Holy Guardian Angel Choir for their love and support. Kathryn loved to hear their singing.
A viewing will be held Saturday morning, August 24th from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m., at the Mae A. Stump Funeral Home Inc., 117 W. Main Street, Fleetwood. Funeral service will follow at 11:00 a.m. Burial will be in Fleetwood
Cemetery.
Flowers are welcome, and contributions can be made in Kathryn's name to Holy Guardian Angels Parish, 3121
Kutztown Road, Reading, PA 19605-2659.
Online condolences can be made at:
www.MaeStumpFuneralHome.com.
Published in Reading Eagle on Aug. 18, 2019