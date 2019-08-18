Home

Services
Mae A. Stump Funeral Home, Inc. - Fleetwood
117 West Main Street
Fleetwood, PA 19522
(610) 944-7621
Viewing
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Mae A. Stump Funeral Home
117 W. Main Street
Fleetwood, PA
Funeral service
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
11:00 AM
Mae A. Stump Funeral Home
117 W. Main Street
Fleetwood, PA
Kathryn (Weidenhammer) Gehris


1939 - 2019
Kathryn (Weidenhammer) Gehris Obituary

Kathryn S. (Weidenhammer) "Toppy" Gehris, age 80, of Reading, passed away on August 15, 2019, at ManorCare Health Services-Sinking Spring, surrounded by her family.

She was born in Fleetwood, the daughter of the late

William and Hellen (Moyer) Weidenhammer.

She was a 1956 graduate of Fleetwood High School.

Kathryn worked as an accountant for Reading Hospital. She was an avid football fan and enjoyed watching the

Philadelphia Eagles and the Penn State Nittany Lions.

Kathryn also liked following Tony Stewart before his

retirement from NASCAR.

She is survived by her children: Ricky C., husband of

Janice Gehris; Michael R., husband of Kim Gehris; and Kimberly S. (Gehris), wife of Joseph Kercmar III. Also

surviving are grandchildren, Alexander Gehris and Zachary Gehris; great-grandson, Tristin; and grandcat, Freddy.

Kathryn's family would like to thank everyone at Manor Care Health Services-Sinking Spring and Heartland

Hospice. They would also like to thank the Holy Guardian Angel Choir for their love and support. Kathryn loved to hear their singing.

A viewing will be held Saturday morning, August 24th from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m., at the Mae A. Stump Funeral Home Inc., 117 W. Main Street, Fleetwood. Funeral service will follow at 11:00 a.m. Burial will be in Fleetwood

Cemetery.

Flowers are welcome, and contributions can be made in Kathryn's name to Holy Guardian Angels Parish, 3121

Kutztown Road, Reading, PA 19605-2659.

Online condolences can be made at:

www.MaeStumpFuneralHome.com.

Published in Reading Eagle on Aug. 18, 2019
