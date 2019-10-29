|
Mrs. Kathryn M. (Adam) Heffner, 97, of Ontelaunee Township, passed away on Monday, October 28, 2019 at Lehigh Valley Hospital after a short illness. Born September 18, 1922 in Maxatawny Township, she was the daughter of the late Mary E. (Kershner) and Harvey A. Adam. Her husband of 72 years, Herbert W. Heffner, passed away on December 29, 2016. Kathryn was a homemaker who loved raising and caring for her children. She was a member of Zion Moselem Lutheran Church and enjoyed quilting, going to casinos, bowling, crocheting, gardening, going out to breakfast and doughnuts. Kathryn is survived by her daughters, Janice E. Heffner, Allentown and Shirley H. (Heffner) Leone, widow of Danny Hampel, Trinidad, TX, several nieces and nephews and her doggie, Rocky. In addition to her parents and husband, Herbert, Kathryn was preceded in death by her daughter, Gloria M. Heffner and her siblings, Laila Zettlemoyer, Florence Adam, Raymond Adam and William Adam. Janice and Shirley would like to thank the nurses and staff of Unit 7C at Lehigh Valley Hospital, and especially Angela, for their amazing care of the Mom. Funeral Services for Kathryn will be held on Monday, November 4, 2019 at 11:00 am at Walbert Funeral Home & Cremation Services, PC, 14390 Kutztown Rd, Fleetwood. Interment will follow in Zion Moselem Church Cemetery, Richmond Township. A viewing for Kathryn will be held on Monday from 10:00 am to 11:00 am at the funeral home. Kathryn would be honored if donations were made for the upkeep and perpetual care of Moselem Church Cemetery Company, c/o Ellen Angstadt, Treasurer, 57 Schwoyer Rd, Kutztown, PA 19530. Walbert Funeral Home & Cremation Services, PC, Fleetwood, is honored to be caring for Kathryn and her family. Online condolences may be offered at WalbertFuneralHome.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Oct. 29 to Nov. 3, 2019