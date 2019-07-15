Kathryn F. Hoffman, 96, went home to be with her Lord on Saturday, July 13, 2019, after a brief stay at Ephrata Manor Nursing Home.

Prior to that she lived and raised her family in Berks County in Pennwyn and Shillington with her late husband, Alton A. Hoffman, who passed away in 2009. She was the daughter of the late Jacob W. and Edna (Buchen) Risser. Kathryn was a 1941 graduate of Rothsville High School.

Her life revolved around family and their needs seemed to always come first. She had a seemingly endless amount of energy which she learned from her days growing up on a farm in Lititz and duties which included milking the cows. Serving her family in later years on holidays always included a large meal with everyone's favorite side dish. She was an avid Phillies fan but the joy of her life was serving her family.

In her working years she was employed at the General Sutter, in Lititz; Shillington Restaurant; W.T. Grants, in Shillington; Leininger Knitting Mill, in Mohnton; and

Hoffman's Cut-Rate, in Adamstown.

She will be lovingly missed by her three sons: Alton, husband of Pat Hoffman; Dennis, husband of Joy Hoffman; and Kent, husband of Kim Hoffman; her sister, Ruth Hershey; her three grandchildren: Clint, Alison, and Liana; and five

great-grandchildren: Alexis, Gavin, Aubrey, Brylan, and Isabella.

She was preceded in death by five brothers: Carl, Paul, Leon, Jacob, and Robert; and two sisters, Lillian Weaver and Edna Risser; and a grandson, Patrick.

She was a blessing to her family. The word love wasn't spoken much but it was lived out and modeled by our mom. She will be missed but glad she's reunited with her husband.

A graveside service for the family will be scheduled in the near future at Pleasant View Cemetery. To send the family online condolences visit us at www.groffeckenroth.com. Arrangements are with the Eckenroth Home for Funerals, Terre Hill.



