Kathryn M. Kantner, 85, of

Shillington, passed away on Thursday, March 28, 2019, at the Mifflin Center.

Born in Reading, she was the

daughter of the late Charles and Sylvia (Kulp) Kantner.

Kathryn was a graduate of the

former Shillington High School. She

retired as a customer service agent from CNA Insurance. She was a longtime member of the former Saint Luke's E.C. Church in Shillington and Grace E.C. Church in Reading. She was an avid sports fan and

former bowling instructor who traveled all over to play in bowling leagues. Kathryn enjoyed playing golf and

watching her favorite football team, the Eagles. Later in her life, after moving to the Sencit Housing, she was president of the Activity Association there, planning parties, weekly entertainment, bingo and holiday events.

Surviving are nieces and nephews: Sandra, husband of Raynos Skwiat, of Shillington; Charles III, husband of

Debbie Kantner, of Lancaster; Jason, widower of Kasey Kantner, of Reading; Sylvia, wife of Charles Laubach, of Ashland; Jerry Jr., husband of Theresa Kantner, of

Shillington; John Kantner, of Reading; sister-in-law,

Barbara, widow of Jerry Kantner, of West Lawn; seven great-nieces and nephews, along with their eight children.

She was predeceased by brother, Charles Kantner Jr. and his wife, Fay Kantner; and brother, Marvin Kantner.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend her memorial service on Saturday, April 6, 2019, at 10:00 a.m. at Giles & Yeckley Funeral Home and Crematorium Inc., 21 Chestnut Street, Mohnton, with Mike Lutz officiating.

Friends may call on Saturday, April 6, 2019, from 9:00 to 10:00 a.m. at the funeral home. Interment will be in Charles Evans Cemetery, Reading.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in her memory to the West Reading Police Dept., 500

Chestnut Street, West Reading, PA 19611.

To offer the family on line condolences, please visit us at www.gilesandyeckley.com.



