|
|
Kathryn Schlegel Kaufman, 93, passed away on September 20, 2019.
A resident of Phoebe Berks Village,
Wernersville, Pa., she was the widow of Douglas S. Kaufman, to whom she was
married for 67 years. Born in Wyomissing, she was the daughter of Lloyd W. and Margaret (Hendel) Schlegel.
She was a graduate of the Knox School, Cooperstown, N.Y., and Wheaton College, Norton, Mass. She was a very
active volunteer starting at age 16. She served on the boards of the Junior League of Reading, Planned Parenthood and the Woman's Board of the Reading Hospital, and
volunteered for the American Cancer Society and Family Service.
She leaves behind two beloved daughters, Carolyn S. Kaufman and Kathryn K. Campbell, both of Reading. Also, three grandchildren: K. Marnie, wife of Scott Oshry, of New Jersey; Kristen E., wife of Ryan Hurst, of Sinking Spring; and James D. Everline, of Pittsburgh, Pa.; and two great- grandchildren. She also leaves nine nephews and nieces.
Services will be private at the convenience of the family.
Contributions may be made in her memory to
Atonement Lutheran Church or Macular Degeneration
Research.
Henninger Funeral Home, Inc. is in charge of
arrangements. www.henningerfuneralhome.com
Published in Reading Eagle on Sept. 22, 2019