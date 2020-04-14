|
Kathryn M. Heffner, 87, a resident at ManorCare Laureldale, passed away Saturday, April 11, 2020. She was the wife of the late Richard S. Heffner, died August 30, 1995. Born in Reading, she was the daughter of the late Leon W. and Edna M. (Leinbach) Schadler. She worked for 12 years as a factory worker at Hamburg Broom Works, and later worked for another 12 years in the dietary department of Hamburg Center. Kathryn loved her family and would love to be at the family functions and listen to her grandchildren. She would laugh a whole day long with them. Kathryn loved going to the casino. In her fruitful life, she traveled many places flea marketing with her husband, and loved traveling with her friends. She first and foremost loved her family. Kathryn also enjoyed coloring and was very artsy. She is survived by a son: Keith A. Heffner husband of Roseann M. (Lauchlan), Orwigsburg; four daughters: Deborah A. (Heffner), wife of Paul A. Moser, Exeter, Cynthia L. (Heffner) Dunlap, Hamburg, Terry L. (Heffner) Sayer, Reading, and Renee M. (Heffner) Saylor, Pottsville; fourteen grandchildren: Tamra Vozella wife of Walter, Mt. Penn, Tracy Gerancher wife of Shawn, Bloomsburg, Jedediah Dunlap husband of Lindsay, Blandon, Christina Heffner, Rebecca Otterbein wife of Charles, Marissa Saylor, Ethan Saylor, all of Pottsville, Tyler Saylor, Frackville, Carrie Fort wife of Raymond, Rachel Saylor, Jaylen Saylor, all of Pottsville, Aubrie Werley, Hamburg, Anthony Page, New Jersey, Dustin Page, Frackville. Kathryn is also survived by seventeen great-grandchildren, one great-great grandchild; and a sister: Barbara (Schadler) Perez, Exeter. She was predeceased by a daughter: Brenda J. (Heffner) Page, a brother: Leon H. Schadler, and a sister: Violet M. Delp. Funeral Services will be private at the convenience of the family. Burial will be in Forest Hills Memorial Park, Reiffton. Leibensperger Funeral Homes, Inc., Hamburg is in charge of arrangements. For online condolences, please visit www.leibenspergerfuneralhomes.com
Published in Reading Eagle from Apr. 14 to Apr. 15, 2020