Kathryn Miller

Kathryn S. (Selig) Miller, 91, passed away on Sunday, June 28, 2020 at the Berks Heim Home where she had been a guest. She was the husband of Richard G. Miller who died on April 15, 1995. Born in Reading, she was the daughter of the late Claude and Blanche S. (Snyder) Selig. Kathryn was a homemaker. She was a lover of all animals. Kass enjoyed tending to her vegetable garden and flowers. Surviving is a son, Dale J., husband of Debra A. Miller of West Reading; a granddaughter, Drew L. Miller of Flying Hills. She is survived by four nieces and one nephew. She was predeceased by five sisters, two brothers, one nephew and was the last remaining Pot Pie sister. Relatives and Friends are invited to attend her Graveside Service on Monday, July 6, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at Mohnsville Cemetery. Memorial contributions can be made in her memory to the Animal Rescue League, 58 Kennel Road, Birdsboro, PA 19508. Funeral arrangements were entrusted to the Giles & Yeckley Funeral Home and Crematorium, Inc. of Mohnton. To offer the family online condolences, please visit us at www.gilesandyeckley.com.

Published in Reading Eagle from Jun. 30 to Jul. 1, 2020.
