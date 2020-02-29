|
|
Kathryn Rebecca Selig, 94, of Temple, passed away peacefully, February 28, 2020, at ManorCare, Laureldale. She was the wife of the late Kenneth Ariel Selig, who passed away July 5, 2012. Born in Reading, Pa., on January 17, 1926, she was a daughter of the late Jonas D. and Sarah Rebecca (Heckman) Wentzel. Kathryn attended Reading High School and was a former member of Epiphany Lutheran Church, Temple. Throughout the years, she was employed at the Embassy Theater, Reading, as an usher, the Nolde and Hurst Hosiery Factory in Reading as a knitter and Whitner’s Department Store, Reading, as a gift wrapper. Kathryn was a member of the Reading Liederkranz and the Northmont Club. She was also a member of the Daughters of America. She also enjoyed singing, dancing, traveling and going to the casinos. Kathryn is survived by her daughter, Kay Ann Selig, of Temple; her siblings, Mildred Yarnell, widow of Harry Yarnell. Also surviving are her niece, Beverly, wife of Jake Reifsnyder, of Duncannon, Pa.; and her niece-in-law, Carol Schottman, widow of Charles Schlottman Jr., of Allentown. She was preceded in death by her nephew, Barry Schlottman; and her sister, Florence Schlottman. A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, at 11:00 a.m., in the Stitzel Family Funeral Home, 3300 Kutztown Road, Lauredale. A viewing will be held one hour prior to the service. Burial will be in Forest Hills Memorial Park. Contributions can be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, 2595 Interstate Dr Ste 100, Harrisburg, PA 17110, and to the , , 3893 Adler Place, Bethlehem, PA 18017 For online condolences, visit www.StitzelFamilyFuneralHomes.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Feb. 29 to Mar. 1, 2020