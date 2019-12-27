|
|
Kathryn Smucker, age 93 a resident of the Tel Hai Community, Honey Brook, Pa., went home to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on December 17, 2019, passing away in the Tower Health, Reading Hospital. She was the widow of the late Mark Smucker, who passed away in 1985. Kathryn was born on November 2, 1926, and was the daughter of the late David and Katie Kurtz Hertzler. Kathryn worked several years and was employed by the Twin Valley School District. She enjoyed sewing, quilting and liked traveling. She was a member of Ebenezer Bible Church, Elverson. She leaves behind her loving daughters: Mary Ann, wife of Mark Wenrich, of Narvon, Pa.; Janet Edwards and Carole Durant, both of Reading; Nancy, wife of Charles Lauer, of Oley, Pa.; 11 loving grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; and two great-great grandchildren. She is predeceased in death by a daughter, Dorothy Dolly; and most recently her brother, the late Rev. David Hertzler. A Celebration of Life Services for Kathryn will be held on January 25, 2020, at 10:30 a.m., in the Chapel at the Tel-Hai Retirement community, 1200 Tel Hai Cir, Honey Brook PA 19344. Stanton Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc, Honey Brook, has been entrusted with Kathryn’s services.
Published in Reading Eagle from Dec. 27 to Dec. 29, 2019