Kathryn Sue Aupperlee Kathryn Sue Aupperlee 68, of Harrisburg, died Thursday, October 15, 2020 at Hershey Medical Center. Kathryn was born in Cambridge, Ohio and was the daughter of Robert and Eleanor Fisher of Florida. She was a member of Christ in the Pines Church, Armed Forces Motorcycle Club of Reading and Blue Mountain Jeep Alliance of Reading. She was associated with the Greater Berks Food Bank. Kathryn is survived, in addition to her parents, by her husband of 23 years, George Aupperlee; her sons, David Arndt, Jr., Benjamin Arndt and Nathaniel Arndt; her step son, George Ryan Aupperlee; thirteen grandchildren; five great grandchildren; her sister, Anne Fisher of OH; her brother, Daniel Fisher of TX. A celebration of Kathy’s life will be held on Saturday October 24th from 11 am to 2 pm at Exeter Bible Fellowship Church, 926 Philadelphia Terrace, Birdsboro, PA 19508. Memorial Contributions may be made to your local Food Bank. Arrangements are by the Hoover Funeral Homes & Crematory, Inc., Harrisburg. Online Condolences may be left at www.hooverfuneralhome.com
.