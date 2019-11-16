|
|
Kathy A. Griesemer, 59, of Spring Township, passed away on November 11, 2019, at Reading Hospital, after a long battle with cancer. She was the daughter of the late Harold and Thelma (Hill) Griesemer. Kathy was a graduate of Wilson High School and Findley Univeristy. She is survived by her sister, Susan Griesemer, of Rehoboth Beach, Del. Kathy will be laid to rest in a private ceremony at Laureldale Cemetery. Anyone wishing to pay their respects to Kathy are requested to make a donation in her honor to the , P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123. Online condolences may be made at www.beanfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Nov. 16 to Nov. 17, 2019