|
|
Kathy A. “Kate” (Wessner) Jozwiak, 71, of South Heidelberg Township, passed away April 6, 2020, at the Reading Hospital. She was the loving wife of Peter Jozwiak for 52 years. Born in West Reading, she was the daughter of Billie Sue (Hoge) Wessner, Bern Township and the late Herman Wessner. She was a 1966 graduate of West Reading High School. Kate was employed by Sovereign Bank and Santander Bank in the mortgage department for 28 years, retiring in 2014. She enjoyed sewing and spending time with her family, especially her precious grandchildren. In addition to her husband and mother, she is survived by two sons, Matthew (Karen), Spring Township and Christopher (Jennifer) Centerport; her brother, Kerry (Erica) Wessner, Exeter Township and five grandchildren: Alexander, Luke, Ryleigh, Tucker and Evan. A Celebration of Kate’s life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the , P.O. Box 15120 Chicago, IL 60693. Edward J. Kuhn Funeral Home, Inc., West Reading is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be expressed at www.kuhnfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Apr. 7 to Apr. 12, 2020