Kathy Ann MacRae
Kathy Ann (Christ) MacRae, 68, of Muhlenberg Township, died August 22, 2020 at Reading Hospital, surrounded by her loving family. She was the widow of Duncan MacRae who died in 2014. Born, in West Reading, she was a daughter of the late Norman R. and Eva E. (DeWalt) Christ. Kathy was a 1969 graduate of Muhlenberg High School and a graduate of Systems Associates, Reading. She was employed as a systems analyst with several companies for over 45 years, retiring in 2013 from Arch Chemicals. A lover of animals, Kathy also enjoyed gardening, reading, and sewing. She also loved going out with her girlfriends. Surviving is her sister, Linda J., wife of Martin C. Friedrich of Muhlenberg Township. Other survivors include her three stepchildren: Alison MacRae of New York, Duncan MacRae, Jr. of New York and Timothy, husband of Susana MacRae of North Carolina. There are also three step grandchildren, Tommy, Ian and Mia. Kathy will be sadly missed by all, including her dog, Annie. Services will be held Thursday, August 27 th at 11 a.m. at Stitzel Family Funeral Homes & Crematory, Inc., 3300 Kutztown Road, Laureldale. A viewing will be held from 10-11 a.m. at the funeral home. Burial will be at Forest Hills Memorial Park, Exeter Township. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to: Humane Society of Berks County, 1801 N. 11 th Street, Reading, PA 19604. For online condolences, visit www.StitzelFamilyFuneralHomes.com.

Published in Reading Eagle from Aug. 24 to Aug. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Stitzel Family Funeral Homes and Crematory, Inc
3300 Kutztown Road
Laureldale, PA 19605
610-929-3693
