Kathy Joy (Hassman) Delmonico, 70, of Temple, died May 29, 2020 at ManorCare Health Services, Muhlenberg Township. She was the widow of Petro Joseph Delmonico, III., who died December 24, 2018. They had been married 49 years. Born, November 18, 2020, in Reading, she was a daughter of the late Harry W. and Elizabeth S. (Fasig) Hassman. Kathy was employed most of her life as a bar maid, last working for Temple Fire Company. She was a member of Temple Fire Company Ladies Auxiliary. Surviving are her two sons, Petro J. Delmonico, IV, husband of Ashley N. of Reading and Mark A. Delmonico, husband of Lori A. of Reading; her grandchildren: Alyssa M., Leah E., Hunter N.E. and Demetrio Delmonico; and her siblings, Karen Fetterolf of Laureldale, Gary Hassman of West Reading, Cindy Fria of Jackson, NJ, and Todd Hassman of Orwigsburg. Kathy was preceded in death by her sister, Nancy Collins. Services will be held Wednesday at 10 a.m. at Stitzel Family Funeral Homes & Crematory, Inc., 3300 Kutztown Road, Laureldale. A viewing will be held from 9-10. Burial will be at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, Annville. The service will be live-streamed on the obituary page of Kathy at www.Stitzels.com. Please make sure your volume is unmuted. For online condolences, visit www.StitzelFamilyFuneralHomes.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from May 31 to Jun. 1, 2020.