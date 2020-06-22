Kathy Jo (Swartz Reedy) Narkiewicz Kathy Jo (Swartz Reedy) Narkiewicz, 61, of Elizabethtown, went to heaven on June 19, 2020 in her home with her husband, David Narkiewicz, at her side after a valiant battle with cancer. Kathy was born on February 27, 1959 in Reading, PA, the daughter of the late John H. Swartz and A. Joan (Biehl) Swartz and lived most of her life in Sinking Spring. She married Henry G. (Hap) Reedy, III, on February 11, 1984 and was married to him until his death on August 12, 2002. Kathy is survived by her second husband, David L. Narkiewicz, her son, Henry G. (Hank) Reedy IV, her son, Joshua J. Reedy, his wife, Cat Blankenmiller Reedy, her daughter, Kayla J. Reedy, her partner, Lamont McNair, Kathy’s step-daughter, Kristal Narkiewicz and her step-son, Kyle Narkiewicz and his wife, Lauren Narkiewicz. Kathy is also survived by her sister, Karen Swartz Wade, her husband, Steve Wade, and 6 grandchildren: Holden Fillman, Henry G. Reedy, V, Laia Reedy, Finnley Kennedy, Parker Kennedy and Benjamin Narkiewicz. She is also survived by her best friend for almost 50 years, Sandy Doxie Bressi. Kathy graduated from Lincoln Park Elementary School, Wilson High School Class of 1977 and with honors from Peirce Junior College in Philadelphia in 1979 with an Associate Degree in Business. As a young woman, Kathy was a teller at Wyomissing New Home Federal Savings Bank and the Register of Wills Office in the Berks County Courthouse. After she married Hap Reedy in 1984, she was co-owner of Noll’s Bike Shop in Reading, which she helped operate with Hap from 1984 through 2003. She was also a secretary for Lincoln Park Community United Church from 2001 through 2005. Kathy worked as a Personal Property Clerk at the Berks County Sheriff’s Department from 2005 to early 2009, as an Accounting Assistant for the Pennsylvania Department of Corrections at the Wernersville Community Corrections Center from 2009 through 2013 and then as a Financial Transactions Analyst in Harrisburg for the Governor’s Office of Budget from 2013 until her retirement in 2019. Kathy married David Narkiewicz on January 17, 2015 and they built a wonderful home together in Elizabethtown surrounded by woods, fields and wetlands on the outside and family and friends on the inside. She was a parishioner of St. Peter Catholic Church. Kathy was a devoted mother to Hank, Josh and Kayla for 35 years, and spent the last 11 years being a loving grandma to her 6 grandchildren. Kathy always respected everyone she ever met and always had a kind word for all. She would light up every room with her smile, she touched countless lives with her endless love and everyone who ever knew her is so much better for having done so. Everyone loved Kathy! Family and friends are invited to her viewing on Thursday June 25 from 4 to 6 PM at Hoover Funeral Home, 88 Lucy Ave. (Corner of Chocolate Ave/Route 422 and Lucy Ave.) in Hershey. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday June 27 at 10 AM at St. John Baptist de la Salle Catholic Church, 420 Holland St., Shillington, PA 19607, with burial immediately afterwards at Gethsemane Cemetery. If attending the viewing or funeral, Kathy wanted all to strictly wear summer casual clothes, the brighter the better! Kathy wants this to be a celebration of her joyful life! Condolences may be sent online at www.hooverfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to the charity of the donor’s choice in Kathy’s name.
Published in Reading Eagle from Jun. 22 to Jun. 23, 2020.