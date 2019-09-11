Home

Stitzel Family Funeral Homes and Crematory, Inc
423 Main Street
Oley, PA 19547
610-987-6231
Viewing
Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Stitzel Family Funeral Homes and Crematory, Inc
423 Main Street
Oley, PA 19547
Visitation
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Glad Tidings Church
1110 Snyder Rd
Spring Township, PA
Memorial service
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
11:00 AM
Glad Tidings Church
1110 Snyder Rd.
Spring Township, PA
Katina Shirey


1974 - 2019
Katina Shirey Obituary

Katina Leigh Shirey, 45, of Alsace

Township, died September 8, 2019, in

Reading, Pa., after reoccurring breast

cancer.

Born in West Reading, Pa., on January 25, 1974, she was a daughter of Frederick G. Shirey Jr., and Maxine K. (Horning) Shirey of Alsace

Township. She was a 1992 graduate of Oley Valley High School. She attended Liberty University and then

graduated in 1997 from Philadelphia College of Textiles and Science. She later graduated from Chysm Institute of Esthetics in 2006. She was employed as an esthetician with Elegance Derma Spa and previously with Circadia, by Dr. Pugliese and J.S. Med Spa. She was also an independent distributor for Anovite.

As displayed in her profession and her faith, she was

passionate about nutrition and helping people find

wellness. She was a devoted mother, loving daughter and dear friend. She had a deep, unwavering belief in Christ that inspired people until the very end of her life.

She is survived by both of her parents; her daughter, Nadia Faith Holland; as well as many aunts, uncles, and cousins.

She was preceded in death by her brother, Colin F. Shirey, 1982-2013; her paternal grandparents, Frederick G. Sr. and Helen M. (Snyder) Shirey; and her maternal grandparents, Leonard L. and Ruth B. (Hess) Horning.

A public viewing will be held Friday, September 13th from 5:00-7:00 p.m., in Stitzel Family Funeral Homes, 423 Main Street, Oley, PA. A public visitation will be held

Saturday, September 14th from 10:00-11:00 a.m., in Glad Tidings Church, 1110 Snyder Rd., Spring Township, with a memorial service starting at 11:00 a.m.

The burial will be a private service in Friedens Cemetery, Oley, Pa.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Mary's Shelter, 615 Kenhorst Blvd., Reading, PA 19611.

For online condolences, visit www.StitzelFamilyFuneralHomes.com.

Published in Reading Eagle from Sept. 11 to Sept. 12, 2019
