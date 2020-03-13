Home

POWERED BY

Services
Morrell Funeral Home
124 West Philadelphia Avenue
Boyertown, PA 19512
610-367-2271
Calling hours
Wednesday, Mar. 18, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Morrell Funeral Home
124 West Philadelphia Avenue
Boyertown, PA 19512
View Map
Memorial service
Wednesday, Mar. 18, 2020
11:00 AM
Morrell Funeral Home
124 West Philadelphia Avenue
Boyertown, PA 19512
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Katrhyn Drumheller
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Katrhyn Drumheller

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Katrhyn Drumheller Obituary
Kathryn M. (Mauger) Drumheller, 96, widow of Carl A. Drumheller, of Boyertown, went to be with her Lord and Savior, on Wednesday, March 11, 2020. Born in Pottstown, she was the daughter of the late Sara H. (Leightcap) Mauger and Charles Y. Mauger. Kathryn was a 1940 graduate of North Coventry High School. She was employed by Wren & Company as a bookkeeper for 29 years. She was a member of Trinity E. C. Church. Surviving are three daughters: Nancy M. Kuser; Carol A., wife of Bruce Alderfer; Kathy L., wife of Frank Larkin; and one son, Ronald C. Drumheller, husband of Donna. She was predeceased by one brother, William; and son-in-law, Gerald Kuser. Family and friends will be received on Wednesday, March 18, 2020. from 10:00 a.m.–11:00 a.m., with a memorial service at 11:00 a.m., at Morrell Funeral Home Inc., 124 W Philadelphia Avenue, Boyertown, PA. Burial will be in Fairview Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in Kathryn’s memory to Caring Hospice Services, 400 Commerce Drive, Suite C, Fort Washington, PA 19034. Morrell Funeral Home Inc. is in charge of arrangements. (www.morrellfuneralhome.com)
Published in Reading Eagle from Mar. 13 to Mar. 15, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Katrhyn's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Morrell Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -