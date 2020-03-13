|
Kathryn M. (Mauger) Drumheller, 96, widow of Carl A. Drumheller, of Boyertown, went to be with her Lord and Savior, on Wednesday, March 11, 2020. Born in Pottstown, she was the daughter of the late Sara H. (Leightcap) Mauger and Charles Y. Mauger. Kathryn was a 1940 graduate of North Coventry High School. She was employed by Wren & Company as a bookkeeper for 29 years. She was a member of Trinity E. C. Church. Surviving are three daughters: Nancy M. Kuser; Carol A., wife of Bruce Alderfer; Kathy L., wife of Frank Larkin; and one son, Ronald C. Drumheller, husband of Donna. She was predeceased by one brother, William; and son-in-law, Gerald Kuser. Family and friends will be received on Wednesday, March 18, 2020. from 10:00 a.m.–11:00 a.m., with a memorial service at 11:00 a.m., at Morrell Funeral Home Inc., 124 W Philadelphia Avenue, Boyertown, PA. Burial will be in Fairview Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in Kathryn’s memory to Caring Hospice Services, 400 Commerce Drive, Suite C, Fort Washington, PA 19034. Morrell Funeral Home Inc. is in charge of arrangements. (www.morrellfuneralhome.com)
Published in Reading Eagle from Mar. 13 to Mar. 15, 2020